Bonnier and Partners Team Up Against Climate Change With Successful Native Ad Campaign
For the Swedish Alpine Ski Team, climate change became extremely obvious when the hunt for snow became harder and harder. Knowing that their traveling lifestyle has negative effects on the climate, the team joined forces with sponsor Vattenfall to cut their climate impact in half by 2022.
Bonnier News Brand Studio went along for the ride and created The National Team of Climate campaign to spread the word.Read More