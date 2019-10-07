News Newsletter News 

Boone Newspapers Goes Live with Brainworks CRM

Press Release | Brainworks Software  October 7, 2019
Brainworks Software has announced that since installing Brainworks Advertising, Circulation and Pagination in 2014, Boone Newspapers has taken their relationship with Brainworks to the next level by going live with Brainworks CRM.

Boone Newspapers, Inc. owns and/or manages 82 newspapers along with websites, shopping guides and magazines in communities in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

Brainworks recently marked its 30th year of software development experience.

