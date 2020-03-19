Borrell Webinar: Crisis Marketing for Local Media

Originally recorded live on March 18, 2020, this webinar offers guidance for local agencies and media companies on how to serve local businesses in times of crisis. The webinar describes how to help local marketers as they struggle with declining sales and customer distractions. We identify which business might actually thrive with the right marketing and how you can help them gain a voice, how the “at home” community is causing a shift in consumption of local goods and services, and what those suffering the most will need when the recovery begins.