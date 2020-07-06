News Newsletter News 

Boston Globe Editor Brian McGrory Addresses Diversity in the Newsroom and in Coverage

Dan Kennedy | Media Nation  July 6, 2020

This past Wednesday, Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory sent a long memo to his staff about steps the Globe will take to respond to issues of race and equity — both in the paper’s coverage and the diversity of its newsroom.

So far, at least, the Globe has been able to avoid the sort of public turmoil over race that the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, among other news organizations, have experienced.

