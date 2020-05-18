Boston Globe Media Sees Ads Slump 30 Percent but Subs Increase by 35 Percent
Advertising is down for Boston Globe Media (publisher of The Boston Globe and Boston.com, among others) despite traffic being double what it was last year. This no longer makes for surprising news.
Also not surprising is that those new visitors are becoming subscribers, though this does signal unprecedented growth for the publisher. In the past 10 weeks, digital subscriptions are up 35%, according to Kayvan Salmanpour, chief commercial officer at Boston Globe Media.