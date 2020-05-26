News Newsletter News 

Brazil Media Boycott Bolsonaro Residence After Abuse of Reporters

Jair Bolsonaro | Guardian   May 26, 2020

Some of Brazil’s top news organisations are to suspend reporting from outside the presidential residence in the latest sign of deteriorating press freedoms under the country’s media-bashing president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The decision–the equivalent of British outlets ceasing to report from outside No 10–follows months of verbal attacks on reporters outside the Palácio da Alvorada in Brasília by hardcore supporters of the far-right president.

