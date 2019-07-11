News Newsletter News 

‘Bring a Male Colleague Along’: The Controversy Between a Mississippi Reporter and Candidate for Governor

Tom Jones | Poynter   July 11, 2019

Larrison Campbell knows Robert Foster well. She has interviewed him numerous times. In fact, the reporter for Mississippi Today is the one who broke the story that Foster was running for governor in that state.

When she wanted to follow him on the campaign trail for a day—like the publication was doing with all the GOP gubernatorial candidates prior to the upcoming primary—she called Foster directly.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bring-a-male-colleague-along-the-controversy-between-a-mississippi-reporter-and-candidate-for-governor/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *