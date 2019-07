Outside London’s Waterloo station, stacks of the Evening Standard are regularly demolished by frazzled commuters heading home. The paper chiefly covers lifestyle rather than hard news, but a straw poll of readers nevertheless reveals unease that a Saudi sultan has recently taken a 30% stake in its parent firm for around £25m ($31m).

