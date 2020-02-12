Britain to Create Regulator for Internet Content
Britain on Wednesday introduced a plan that would give the government more latitude to regulate internet content, as part of an effort to force Facebook, YouTube and other internet giants to do more to police their platforms.
The government said the country’s media regulator, known as Ofcom, would take on new responsibilities monitoring internet content, and would have the power to issue penalties against companies that do not do enough to combat “harmful and illegal terrorist and child abuse content.”Read More