Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Broadcasters Adapt to Social Distancing and the New Realities of Covering a Pandemic

Brian Stelter | CNN   March 25, 2020

Many of America’s most popular and influential television hosts are now broadcasting live from bedrooms and basements.

Some TV newscasts, magazines and websites are being produced completely remotely, with arrangements that were unthinkable a few weeks ago.
And more at-home studios are popping up every day—yet another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that has upended life all across the United States.
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *