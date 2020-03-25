Broadcasters Adapt to Social Distancing and the New Realities of Covering a Pandemic
Many of America’s most popular and influential television hosts are now broadcasting live from bedrooms and basements.
Some TV newscasts, magazines and websites are being produced completely remotely, with arrangements that were unthinkable a few weeks ago.
And more at-home studios are popping up every day—yet another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that has upended life all across the United States.