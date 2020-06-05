Burundi Appeals Court Upholds Journalists’ Prison Sentence

An appeals court in Burundi on Friday upheld the two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for four journalists convicted on charges of trying to undermine state security.

The journalists are with Iwacu, one of the few remaining private media organizations in the East African nation. “Our four colleagues remain in prison at Bubanza. We will keep claiming justice and take the affair to the Supreme Court. We thank all those who support us,” Iwacu leader Antoine Kaburahe said in a Twitter post.