Business Leaders, Philanthropists Hope to Buy The Baltimore Sun and Run It as Local Nonprofit
A group of Baltimore philanthropists, businesspeople and the union representing journalists are again rallying support for an idea that’s long been floated but never materialized: regaining local ownership for The Baltimore Sun.
Now, with the latest campaign in full swing, even some of the players involved say they aren’t sure whether it’s a realistic pursuit or a well-intentioned but futile effort to preserve an iconic newspaper and local institution.