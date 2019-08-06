Business News Publishers Are Investing in Brand Content Studios to Attract More B2B Clients

More so-called trade publications and business publishers are investing in branded content studios of their own, and they say their audiences and data insights make them ideal partners for B2B marketers.

As the B2B digital advertising market grows–eMarketer estimates growth of $1 billion since 2017 in the US alone–business publishers like Dow Jones, Bloomberg, The Business Journals, and Inc. Media are investing in their own branded content studios and insights to appeal to B2B marketers who target niche customer profiles.