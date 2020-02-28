News Newsletter News 

BuzzFeed News is Hiring Three Teenagers to Bring Gen Z Voices into the US Election Coverage

Daniel Green | journalism.co.uk   February 28, 2020

BuzzFeed News is looking to include more young voices in the national conversation around the presidential election campaign by hiring teenagers to produce news content for Instagram Stories and TikTok.

Each week, the three ‘Teen Ambassadors’ would produce a video for either platform until the election in November, starting next month. They will zoom in on stories and voices that are missing from the mainstream election coverage.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *