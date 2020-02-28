BuzzFeed News is Hiring Three Teenagers to Bring Gen Z Voices into the US Election Coverage
BuzzFeed News is looking to include more young voices in the national conversation around the presidential election campaign by hiring teenagers to produce news content for Instagram Stories and TikTok.
Each week, the three ‘Teen Ambassadors’ would produce a video for either platform until the election in November, starting next month. They will zoom in on stories and voices that are missing from the mainstream election coverage.Read More