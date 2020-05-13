News Newsletter News 

BuzzFeed Pulls Plug on UK and Australian News Operations

Mark Sweney | Guardian   May 13, 2020

BuzzFeed is to end its news operations in the UK and Australia, effectively marking the end of the digital upstart’s global ambition to shake up traditional news media.

Once derided for its focus on traffic-grabbing “listicles”, BuzzFeed transformed into a highly respected peer to traditional media outlets. On Wednesday it said it was giving up on local news and politics coverage in favour of news that “hits big” in the United States.

