BuzzFeed Puts its Germany Business Up for Sale, Signaling Curtailed International Ambitions
BuzzFeed is quitting the German market after six years, signaling a retreat from its global expansion.
BuzzFeed has already stopped operating in two other major European markets, Spain and France. It still has operations in the U.K.
“We are doing all we can to protect our business for the long term, and we do not have the resources right now to fund businesses that weren’t already in a position of strength going into the crisis,” BuzzFeed’s general manager for Europe, Mark Rogers wrote to staffers last week.