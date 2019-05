BuzzFeed might be best known for hands and pans and other social videos perfectly suited for news feeds, but these days, the publisher is more committed to TV-like, episodic franchises for YouTube, Facebook and other platforms — and it plans to produce as many as 20 this year.

