Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Cable TV and COVID-19: How Americans Perceive the Outbreak and View Media Coverage Differ by Main News Source

Mark Jurkowitz and Amy Mitchell | Pew Research Center  April 1, 2020

Coverage of COVID-19 has dominated the news and resulted in skyrocketing ratings for the nation’s cable news networks. And according to a survey conducted March 10-16, 2020, as a part of Pew Research Center’s Election News Pathways project, responses to that coverage and the pandemic itself vary notably among Americans who identify Fox News, MSNBC or CNN (the three major cable news networks featured in the analysis) as their main source of political news.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *