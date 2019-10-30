News Newsletter News 

Cairncross: ‘Experimental’ Funding Models Will Teach News Publishers What Readers are Prepared to Pay For

Daniel Green | journalism.co.uk   October 30, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

Lessons from a subscription-only model and ‘online wallets’ could offer a lifeline to struggling news publications, according to Dame Francis Cairncross, the author of the Cairncross Review into the sustainability of high-quality journalism.

Speaking at the AOP (Association For Online Publishers) Digital Publishing Summit today (30 October 2019), Cairncross welcomed experimentation across the industry to answer the most pressing question of all: how do publishers get people to pay for news?

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *