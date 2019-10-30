Cairncross: ‘Experimental’ Funding Models Will Teach News Publishers What Readers are Prepared to Pay For

Lessons from a subscription-only model and ‘online wallets’ could offer a lifeline to struggling news publications, according to Dame Francis Cairncross, the author of the Cairncross Review into the sustainability of high-quality journalism.

Speaking at the AOP (Association For Online Publishers) Digital Publishing Summit today (30 October 2019), Cairncross welcomed experimentation across the industry to answer the most pressing question of all: how do publishers get people to pay for news?