Calgary Herald and Sun Project Influences Public Attitude Toward Homeless

Monica Zurowski | INMA  September 13, 2019

In the city of Calgary, more than 3,000 homeless people don’t know where they will sleep tonight. In 2008, a coalition of social agencies launched a 10-year plan to end homelessness in Calgary.

As the end date for the homelessness plan approached in 2018, the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun launched an in-depth, multi-media public service project to explore the issue of homelessness and myriad related topics.

