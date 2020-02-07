California Law Restricting Freelance Journalists May Change
California freelance journalists may soon be free of restrictions imposed by a law that took effect on January 1.
California Assembly Bill 5, or AB 5, regulated the work of independent contractors, including drivers for services like Uber, food delivery workers, hairdressers and other gig economy workers. But AB 5 also prevented freelance writers, editors and photographers from contributing more than 35 "content submissions" to a media organization per year.