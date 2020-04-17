Call for Windfall Tax on Tech Firms to Help UK Newspapers Survive

National newspapers could close unless the government finds a way to support the industry, according to the general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, who has said many outlets are facing financial ruin as a result of coronavirus.

The NUJ is calling for an immediate windfall tax on tech companies to help support the journalism industry through the crisis, with the money provided on the condition that large publishers rethink how how the industry operates.

Michelle Stanistreet told the Guardian: “Many, many local titles and some national titles will go to the wall if nothing is done. I think we will see national newspaper titles being casualties.”