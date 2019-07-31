Cambridge Analytica Made ‘Ethical Mistakes’ Because it Was Too Focused on Regulation, Former COO Says

“There was always going to be a Cambridge Analytica,” Julian Wheatland says in the new Netflix documentary The Great Hack. “It just sucks for me it was Cambridge Analytica.”

It sucks for Wheatland because he was the COO of Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting and data firm that became synonymous with the unchecked power of Facebook to peer into our minds and, many believe, “persuade” us into voting a certain way.