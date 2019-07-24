Can a Culture of Product Innovation Save Journalism?
Innovating with reader revenue requires collaboration of the editorial, marketing, technology, and analytics. Leaders such as The New York Times and Financial Times have introduced cross-functional teams, user-centric decision-making, and product management practices.
INMA Researcher-in-Residence Grzegorz Piechota went into detail about such initiatives during a Webinar meet-up on Wednesday, covering strategies and tactics for growing digital news subscriptions.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: