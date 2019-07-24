News Newsletter News 

Can a Culture of Product Innovation Save Journalism?

Shelley Seale | INMA  July 24, 2019

Innovating with reader revenue requires collaboration of the editorial, marketing, technology, and analytics. Leaders such as The New York Times and Financial Times have introduced cross-functional teams, user-centric decision-making, and product management practices.

INMA Researcher-in-Residence Grzegorz Piechota went into detail about such initiatives during a Webinar meet-up on Wednesday, covering strategies and tactics for growing digital news subscriptions.

