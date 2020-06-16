Can Local News Outlets Ride the Wave of New COVID-19 Subscribers?
Local news outlets are working hard to keep the digital subscribers they’ve gained from COVID-19 coverage, and they’re seeing encouraging signs that the newcomers are sticking with them in these turbulent times.
As news outlets shift away from an advertising revenue model, subscriber retention is an increasingly crucial issue. Newsrooms are engaging these new customers through personal email appeals and giving special attention to “zombies”–a nickname for people who buy subscriptions but never become active news consumers.Read More