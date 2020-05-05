Can Optimizing for Hollywood be a Sustainable Funding Model for Investigative Podcasts?

Pandemic watch. It’s Cinco de Mayo. Going by Stitcher’s pandemic timeline (which, at this point, somebody should copyright), we’re now in Week 10, or nine weeks into life after the widespread implementation of stay-at-home measures.

The big picture news, of course, is that several American states are beginning the patchwork process of opening back up in fits and starts, which will almost certainly be incredibly complicated, tossing any congealing notion of a so-called “New Normal” back into swampy uncertainty.