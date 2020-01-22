Can Publishers Use Metadata to Regain the Public’s Trust in Visual Journalism?

“The thing about photos is that they carry with them a lot of credibility. Someone took a picture of something! The fact that you can have a genuine photograph, but the way it’s being used is bogus—that’s interesting.”

These are the words of Roger (not his real name), an avid newspaper reader and TV news watcher who also keeps up with the news through Twitter. Roger was generally aware of the prevalence of misinformation on the internet, but he was surprised to learn that it affects the photos he sees—and that he could easily believe images that are accompanied by false information.