Can Pushkin Industries Bring the Podcast and Audiobook Audiences Together?

The word from last night’s Podtrac coronavirus update: another flat week in terms of downloads, while unique listeners crawled up 1 percent over the previous week. The update also comes with a bigger-picture note on April, noting that average downloads were down 6 percent from March. Generally speaking, I’m content with flat.

Meanwhile, the podcast industry has now seen its first acquisition in the pandemic context. Last Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Courtside Group, the parent entity of the Los Angeles-based PodcastOne, is being bought by a company called LiveXLive. It’s something of a middling digital media platform that doesn’t seem to have a pronounced edge. Initially specializing in livestreaming music performances, LiveXLive has since branched out to include radio streams and on-demand video. In 2017, the company acquired Slacker Radio, a similarly middling online radio service, for $50 million.