Last June, Report for America (RFA) fellow Will Wright was looking for interviews in Eastern Kentucky. He was standing at a temporary health care clinic where hundreds of people were lining up to receive free medical and dental services offered by the United States Army. He decided to try three men he saw waiting.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/can-report-for-america-build-trust-in-local-news-a-view-from-two-communities/