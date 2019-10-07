News Newsletter News 

Canadian Fact-Checkers are Pleasantly Surprised by the Small Amount of False Electoral Content

Daniela Flamini | Poynter   October 7, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

Canadians will elect a new Parliament in two weeks. The incumbent Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will attempt to retain their majority Oct. 21 against the rival Conservative and New Democratic parties.

Fact-checkers have been pleasantly surprised: Besides some French hoaxes and a few memes that carry misinformation, there hasn’t been a deluge of original false content spreading on digital platforms.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *