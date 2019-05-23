Canadian Federal Government Names Organizations That Will Help Spend $660M Journalism Fund
The federal government has named the eight Canadian organizations that will sit on a special advisory panel tasked with recommending news operations for participation in a $600 million media support fund.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced in his fall economic update that the federal government would make $600 million in tax credits and incentives available to selected media outlets over the next five years.
