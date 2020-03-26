Coronavirus Government News Newsletter News 

Canadian Federal Government Planning $30M Ad Buy to Help Media Deal With COVID-19 Fallout

Lee Berthiaume | National Observer   March 26, 2020

The federal government announced Wednesday that it is planning a $30-million COVID-19 awareness advertising campaign and moving closer to implementing long-promised tax credits for newspapers as it seeks to support Canada’s struggling media industry during the pandemic.

Yet the measures were immediately deemed by some as insufficient to deal with the financial pinch that newspapers, broadcasters and other media organizations, many of which were struggling even before COVID-19, are now facing as their advertising revenues evaporate.

