Cartoonists Submit Declaration to UNESCO Seeking Recognition of Their Rights
More than 200 cartoonists signed a declaration seeking the recognition of cartooning as a fundamental right. The declaration was submitted to UNESCO officials last month in Addis Ababa during the World Press Freedom Day conference on May 3.
French independent cartoonist Xavier Groce coordinated the “Addis Ababa declaration,” as they called it, which included signatories from more than 20 different countries.
