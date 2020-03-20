Case Studies, Survey Preview What COVID-19 is Doing to Advertising Revenue

In the past week, INMA has helped surface the news industry’s response to the coronavirus crisis through surveys on operational best practices and early signs of advertising weakness and revenue shifts, as well as cutting-edge Asian case studies on early adopters, and guidance on the work-from-home movement through other case studies. You can find all of INMA’s COVID-19 coverage here.

In a members-only Webinar on Thursday, INMA CEO Earl J. Wilkinson presented findings from the surveys and current trends from the front lines, sharing the fast-emerging, up-to-the-minute issues that are rapidly coming to the forefront for news publishers during this time.