CBS Corp. and Viacom, once part of the same company, plan to again join forces in a merger to bolster their positions in a rapidly changing entertainment industry that’s pushing other media giants to consolidate their digital content for the streaming age. CBS Corp. is buying Viacom in an all-stock transaction that values Viacom at its current stock market capitalization of around $12 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.
One thought on “CBS and Viacom Agree to $30 Billion Media Merger”
The plantations get bigger, controlled by fewer hands, and the public is damned.
Not that the public has any idea what’s going on anyway.