CBS and Viacom Agree to $30 Billion Media Merger

CBS Corp. and Viacom, once part of the same company, plan to again join forces in a merger to bolster their positions in a rapidly changing entertainment industry that’s pushing other media giants to consolidate their digital content for the streaming age. CBS Corp. is buying Viacom in an all-stock transaction that values Viacom at its current stock market capitalization of around $12 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.

