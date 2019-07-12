News Newsletter News 

China Blocks Websites of Major German News Outlets

Simone Flueckiger | WAN-IFRA  July 12, 2019

The Chinese government appears to be widening its crackdown on international news organisations, adding the websites of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.), Süddeutsche Zeitung, and Spiegel Online to its list of blocked domains.

“The new step of the government to block the whole website of Süddeutsche Zeitung is another, serious blow against the freedom of the press,” Wolfgang Krach, Editor-in-Chief of Süddeutsche Zeitung, told WAN-IFRA.

One thought on “China Blocks Websites of Major German News Outlets

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    July 12, 2019 at 1:23 pm
    Why should this be a surprise to anyone? China controls media with an iron fist and always has. This is not a democratic society with protected individual freedoms.

