China Blocks Websites of Major German News Outlets

The Chinese government appears to be widening its crackdown on international news organisations, adding the websites of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.), Süddeutsche Zeitung, and Spiegel Online to its list of blocked domains.

“The new step of the government to block the whole website of Süddeutsche Zeitung is another, serious blow against the freedom of the press,” Wolfgang Krach, Editor-in-Chief of Süddeutsche Zeitung, told WAN-IFRA.