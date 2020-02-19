China Expels Three Wall Street Journal Reporters as Media Relations Sour
China on Wednesday said it would expel three Wall Street Journal reporters working in mainland China, in a significant escalation of Beijing’s pressure on the foreign news media.
At a daily news briefing on Wednesday, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the reporters' credentials would be revoked in retaliation for a headline on an essay that ran in The Journal's editorial pages earlier this month.