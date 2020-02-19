News Newsletter News 

China Expels Three Wall Street Journal Reporters as Media Relations Sour

Alexandra Stevenson | New York Times   February 19, 2020

China on Wednesday said it would expel three Wall Street Journal reporters working in mainland China, in a significant escalation of Beijing’s pressure on the foreign news media.

At a daily news briefing on Wednesday, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the reporters’ credentials would be revoked in retaliation for a headline on an essay that ran in The Journal’s editorial pages earlier this month.

