China is Dispatching Journalists to Tell the Coronavirus Story it Wants Its People to Hear
After a short window of about two weeks in which Chinese journalists were able to publish hard-hitting stories exposing the mishandling of the novel coronavirus by officials, the government now resolutely wants to quell those efforts.
China's central propaganda department said on Tuesday (Feb. 4) that it would dispatch more than 300 journalists to report on the disease, which has led to more than 28,000 infections and 563 deaths in the country.