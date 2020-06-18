Clarín, Die Zeit Share Building Blocks of Reader Loyalty Clubs
An INMA study of the top 50 biggest news subscription brands found 22 brands have a loyalty or membership scheme. Some of these publishers’ goals are to attract new subscribers or increase retention, while others seek to bring in additional revenue.
On Wednesday, an INMA Readers First meet-up uncovered the latest trends and best practices of loyalty programmes, as well as taking a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced them.Read More