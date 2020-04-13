Cleveland Plain Dealer Reduced to Four Union Journalists

The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland has been reduced as an organization to little more than the name atop its front page after owners laid off 10 of its remaining 14 union journalists.

The bulk of the stories and photographs that will be published in the newspaper established in the 1840s will come from the roughly 70 journalists working for the non-unionized Cleveland.com news site. The newspaper and the website are both owned by New York-based Advance Publications Inc.