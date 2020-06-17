News Newsletter News 

Climate-Justice Stories in Every Community, Waiting to be Told

Mark Hertsgaard | CJR   June 17, 2020

“Every city has its George Floyd,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said after attending Floyd’s June 4 funeral service in Minneapolis. No stranger to white supremacist violence, Jackson was 26 when he witnessed the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King on a motel balcony in Memphis. The murder of Floyd, Jackson added, “photographed by a terrified and courageous 17-year-old girl, has made it impossible to ignore police violence against Black people.”

