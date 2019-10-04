CNN Rejects Two Trump Campaign Ads, Citing Inaccuracies
The 2020 campaign ad wars have begun.
CNN rejected a pair of provocative ads from President Trump's re-election campaign on Thursday, saying the 30-second spots deriding the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry — one deeming the effort "nothing short of a coup" — contained inaccuracies and unfairly attacked the network's journalists.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a political ad on TV that didn’t contain inaccuracies. Simply more proof of the biased media.
So CNN doesn’t like it when the tables are turned.
Now this position taken by CNN is comical. This network has reported numerous theories and events that have been proven incorrect for years.
Jean, James & Jerry? Either bots or trolls. I smell borscht!
I believe the media has to intervene in this battleground of claims and insinuations.
They are no longer correcting typos or minor mistakes – there are deliberate attempts to inject false narratives into what should be a debate about actions, plans, and directions. This is an obligation of the media in a democracy — not an attempt to join in the pie-throwing. Do those who dismiss CNN’s concerns understand (and accept) that the media is the fourth estate, a critical element of any democratic society?