CNN Rejects Two Trump Campaign Ads, Citing Inaccuracies

Michael M. Grynbaum and Tiffany Hsu | New York Times  October 4, 2019
The 2020 campaign ad wars have begun.

CNN rejected a pair of provocative ads from President Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday, saying the 30-second spots deriding the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — one deeming the effort “nothing short of a coup” — contained inaccuracies and unfairly attacked the network’s journalists.

5 thoughts on “CNN Rejects Two Trump Campaign Ads, Citing Inaccuracies

  • Jean
    October 4, 2019 at 9:14 am
    I don’t think I’ve ever seen a political ad on TV that didn’t contain inaccuracies. Simply more proof of the biased media.

  • James Meisner
    October 4, 2019 at 9:16 am
    So CNN doesn’t like it when the tables are turned.

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    October 4, 2019 at 9:39 am
    Now this position taken by CNN is comical. This network has reported numerous theories and events that have been proven incorrect for years.

  • Curtis Trammell
    October 4, 2019 at 10:22 am
    Jean, James & Jerry? Either bots or trolls. I smell borscht!

  • Fred Ryan
    October 4, 2019 at 10:47 am
    I believe the media has to intervene in this battleground of claims and insinuations.
    They are no longer correcting typos or minor mistakes – there are deliberate attempts to inject false narratives into what should be a debate about actions, plans, and directions. This is an obligation of the media in a democracy — not an attempt to join in the pie-throwing. Do those who dismiss CNN’s concerns understand (and accept) that the media is the fourth estate, a critical element of any democratic society?

