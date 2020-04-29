CNN’s Exceptional Climate Journalism Achievement

On April 25, CNN broadcast one of the very best pieces of climate journalism ever run by a mainstream US news organization. In “The Road to Change: America’s Climate Crisis,” Bill Weir, the network’s chief climate correspondent, leads viewers on a briskly paced, beautifully shot, scientifically robust road trip into the nation’s rapidly unfolding climate future. At a time when network television as a whole continues to underplay the climate story, “The Road to Change” establishes a standard of excellence that newsrooms of all types—TV, radio, digital or print—can learn from and emulate.