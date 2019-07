Yesterday, ahead of day one of round two of the Democratic debates, a pair of pieces caught my eye. In one, John F. Harris, the founding editor of Politico, took aim at the “prevailing Washington media and political class narrative” that only a cautious, moderate candidate has a prayer of beating Donald Trump…

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnns-first-debate-gets-stuck-between-ideas-and-entertainment/