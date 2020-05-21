Community News Media, a ‘Lifeline’ for Latino Families, Now Under Threat by Coronavirus
Hundreds of people have been messaging journalist Brenda Murphy on social media on a weekly basis since the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Latino communities she covers in New Orleans.
"The information changes by the minute," said Murphy, who oversees a staff of three Latinas at Jambalaya News, a bilingual bimonthly community newspaper she launched 16 years ago after seeing a need for local information.