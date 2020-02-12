Confidence in Public Acceptance of Election Results Connects to Following Political News, Relying on Social Media

Last week’s caucus-tallying muddle in Iowa shined a spotlight on the way U.S. presidents are elected and on the possibility that, in a divided nation, there could be controversies over vote tallies, results and the legitimacy of the outcome.

Many political issues are highly polarized across partisan lines, but Americans’ confidence in the public’s willingness to accept election results regardless of who wins–a fundamental underpinning of our electoral system–is only modestly tied to party identification.