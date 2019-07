Bustle Digital Group has made another acquisition in an attempt to grow beyond its female-focused audience. On Tuesday, the venture-backed publisher plans to announce it has acquired Inverse, a science- and geek culture-focused site founded by Dave Nemetz, who co-founded Bleacher Report along with Bryan Goldberg. Nemetz will stay on as evp of Inverse, overseeing its business side.

