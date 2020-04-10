Coronabump Provides an Opportunity for News Outlets to Grow Loyal Audiences

If you needed proof that ‘coronabump’ is real and audiences are flocking to news websites in search of covid-19 information; the Guardian yesterday (9 April 2020) posted a record 114m monthly unique browsers on its US website for March.

That represents an 86.5 per cent jump from February. What is more, two-thirds of those page views in March were covid-19 related, and its coronavirus explainer is its “most read article ever”.