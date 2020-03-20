Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Coronavirus Could Strike Final Blow to Local Newspapers

Abené Clayton | Guardian   March 20, 2020

Several local newspapers on the west coast announced this week that the coronavirus crisis is forcing them to suspend publication, perhaps indefinitely.

Jeff vonKanael, the president of the Sacramento, Chico and Reno News & Reviews, three small alternative weekly newspapers in California and Nevada, on Tuesday announced the economic impact of the corona pandemic “could be the end” for the organizations. Almost all of the staff will be temporarily laid off, and the print editions will cease to be published for now.

