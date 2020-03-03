Coronavirus-Focused News Products are Spreading Very Quickly

National news outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN are restricting travel for staff because of the coronavirus outbreaks in the United States and around the world. The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani reported that other newsrooms are taking unique precautions to avoid the virus: “Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget sent an email to staff last week suggesting staff try alternatives to shaking hands, including ‘bumping elbows or tapping their feet together’ when meeting with guests.”